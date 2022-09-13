MoD: Azerbaijani Army positions were subjected to artillery fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 13, at 16:55, despite the announcement of a ceasefire, units of the Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of our army in the direction of the Ahmedli settlement of the Lachin district from the positions located in the direction of the Vagudi settlement of the Garakilsa district of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border using artillery devices, the Ministry of Defense told News.az.

Retaliatory measures were taken by units of the Azerbaijani Army.

"Despite the announcement of a ceasefire since 09.00, Armenia is intensively violating the ceasefire along the border by using artillery and other heavy weapons," noted in the information.

News.Az