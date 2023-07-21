MoD: Azerbaijani Army's "Khazri Wave" tactical exercises in Caspian underway (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Khazri Wave" tactical exercises on conducting combat operations during the protection and defense of energy infrastructure in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea continue, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told News.az.

At the next stage of the exercises, tasks to neutralize a terrorist group based on one of the sea islands and combat operations to suppress terrorist sabotage attacks were carried out.

All the tasks of the exercises conducted in interoperability between the Naval Forces, Land Forces, Air Force, and the Coast Guard of the State Border Service are being successfully accomplished.

News.Az