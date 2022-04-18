MoD: Combat duty and comprehensive provision in Kalbajar are at a high level - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, several activities on comprehensive provision and improvement of the social and living conditions of Azerbaijan Army Units that are on combat duty in the liberated territories are being carried out, the Ministry of Defence told News.az.

All necessary measures are taken to ensure exemplary service of the military personnel, to maintain a high level of combat capability and combat readiness in harsh climates, and difficult terrain.

The servicemen are fully provided with fresh and high-calorie food, as well as other types of supplies.

Several activities to comprehensively provide units and organize military service, as well as to further improve the social and living conditions of the personnel in the liberated territories are being continued.

