MoD denies rumors on Azerbaijan's UAVs attempting to enter Armenia's airspace

The Armenian side again spread fakes news claiming that the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Azerbaijani Army was allegedly prevented from entering the territory of Armenia, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

"The UAVs have not been launched or used in this direction. By disseminating such false information, the Armenian side is trying to cover up their military provocations such as firing on our positions and deceive the public. Currently, the operational conditions in this direction are under the control of our units," the ministry added.

