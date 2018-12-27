MoD: Everything calm at positions of Azerbaijani army

+ ↺ − 16 px

Everything is calm at the positions of the Azerbaijani army, and the army units control the operational situation, Trend reports referring to the country's Ministry of Defense.

The Armenian media had earlier spread information that allegedly there was shooting at the positions of the Azerbaijani army located on the front line.

Commenting on the reports, the ministry stressed that this is just cheap propaganda aiming to hide chaos, indiscipline and arbitrariness in the Armenian army from the world community, including diverting attention from the shelling of peaceful Azerbaijani citizens in the direction of the Aghdam district on the front line on Dec. 26.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

