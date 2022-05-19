Yandex metrika counter

MoD: Positions of Azerbaijani army in Kalbajar direction came under fire

On May 19, in the day, the Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of the Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar region from the positions of the state border in the direction of Ashagi Shorja settlement of Basarkechar region, News.az reports citing Defense Ministry.

Our army is taking retaliatory measures.


News.Az 

