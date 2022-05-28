Yandex metrika counter

MoD refutes wounding of Armenian soldier as result of shooting by Azerbaijani units

MoD refutes wounding of Armenian soldier as result of shooting by Azerbaijani units

The information of the Armenian media about the wounding of an Armenian soldier as a result of the shooting from Azerbaijani units is false, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said, News.az reports.

"The information spread in the Armenian media about the wounding of the Armenian soldier David Vardanyan allegedly as a result of a shooting by units of our army on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border doesn’t reflect reality, being a lie," added the ministry.


