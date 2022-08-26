MoD releases footage on entry of Azerbaijani troops to Lachin city (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijan Army Units took complete control of Lachin city, as well as Zabukh and Sus settlements, the country's Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Currently, measures to deploy Azerbaijan Army Units to new deployment points, as well as carry out the necessary engineering work are underway in these territories.

News.Az