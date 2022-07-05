Yandex metrika counter

MoD: Report on Azerbaijani Army's firing in direction of Armenia is false

"The information disseminated by Armenia that the Azerbaijan Army Units allegedly subjected to fire the opposing side in the direction of the state border is false and does not reflect reality," the Ministry of Defense (MoD) told News.az.

"We inform that our units did not open fire in this direction. This is another disinformation spread by the opposing side," noted MoD.


