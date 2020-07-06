Azerbaijan dismisses rumors on its air space used to attack Iran

Reports on Russia's 'Container' radar system detecting unknown planes using Azerbaijan's air space to carry out attacks on Iran are an absolute lie, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said, answering the media request.

Such reports were disseminated by pro-Armenian forces, they are unreasonable and completely false, the ministry noted.

“The dissemination of such reports is aimed at undermining the Azerbaijani-Iranian relations," said the ministry. "The reports are apparently disseminated with the aim of damaging good-neighborly relations between the two countries and are nothing but deliberate slander."

The ministry also stressed that to date there have been no steps taken from Azerbaijan against the neighboring Iran, and won't be taken in the future.

News.Az