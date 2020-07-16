MoD spokesman: Azerbaijani UAVs have more important goals than mere Armenian villager

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is a rich and self-sufficient state, but it will not waste money, said Vagif Dargahli, spokesman for the country’s Ministry of Defense.

He was commenting on information disseminated by representative of Armenia’s Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan that a resident of Tavush’s Chinari village was injured as a result of the strike by Azerbaijan’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

First of all, the spokesman pointed out that the Azerbaijani army never targets residential settlements.

“Secondly, for our UAVs there are more important goals than an unfortunate Armenian villager. For example, the Armenian army’s positions. That’s what we are doing,” he added.

