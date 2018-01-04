Moderate earthquake jolts southeast Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake has hit Kerman Province in southeast Iran, IRNA news agency reported.

According to the report, the quake hit near the town of Kouhbanan but there is no word so far on any potential deaths or injuries.

Earlier on December 21 last year an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 rocked the town injuring about 23 people.

The threat of a deadly earthquake is always serious in any part of the country as Iran sits on major fault lines. Last November, a 7.2 magnitude killed more than 600 people in the western province of Kermanshah, since then several moderate tremors have jolted parts of the country.

