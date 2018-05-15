Modern Education Complex named after Heydar Aliyev opens in Baku

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony, APA reports.

The Head of State and his spouse cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the complex and familiarized themselves with the conditions created.

Education Minister Jeyhun Bayramov gave information about the work done.

