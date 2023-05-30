Modern Israeli equipment helps us to modernize our defense capability: Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Talking about threats, I would also like to mention with pleasure, the long-lasting cooperation in the area of defense industry,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a statement to the press with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan has had access to modern Israeli equipment in this area for many years, which helps us to modernize our defense capability and be able to protect our statehood, our values, our national interests, and our territorial integrity,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

News.Az