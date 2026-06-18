Modi wraps up France–Slovakia tour following G7 and tech meetings

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Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for New Delhi on Thursday after completing a two-nation visit to France and Slovakia, where he attended the G7 Summit and held bilateral talks with multiple world leaders.

In France, he took part in the Bharat Innovates programme, addressed VivaTech 2026 and an Indian community event, and met chief executives, News.Az reports, citing India Today.

Describing the France leg of the visit in a social media post, Modi said, "This visit to France has been extensive when it comes to engagement and outcomes. It began in Nice, where the Bharat Innovates programme was held, followed by Evian for G7 and then in Paris, where I addressed VivaTech 2026 and a large community programme, as well as met CEOs." He added, "I am especially grateful to my friend President Macron, the Government and the people of France for the warmth. The India-France friendship will become even stronger in the times to come."

Earlier in the day, Modi addressed the Indian diaspora and said India is emerging as a "trusted partner" to the world. He also said this is a defining period in India’s journey, where aspirations are reaching new heights. In a post on X, he said, "It’s always special to interact with the Indian diaspora and highlight the collective strides of 140 crore Indians."

News.Az