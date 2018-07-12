Mogherini calls for negotiations on Karabakh without preconditions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of EU diplomacy Mogherini reiterated at the meeting the support to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The EU calls on all parties within the framework of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement to fully participate in the negotiations under the auspices of the co-chairs of the Minsk Group without preconditions, said the EU diplomatic service after the meeting of Federica Mogherini with the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, AzVision reports.

The head of EU diplomacy Mogherini reiterated at the meeting the support to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"In this context, it is extremely important that the parties fully participate in the negotiations without preconditions under the auspices of the co-chairs of the Minsk Group", the statement said.

News.Az

News.Az