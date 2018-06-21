Yandex metrika counter

Mogherini: EU supports Minsk Group’s mediation efforts for Karabakh settlement

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Mogherini: EU supports Minsk Group’s mediation efforts for Karabakh settlement

The European Union continues to fully support the mediation efforts and proposals of the OSCE Minks Group co-chairs towards the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said Thursday.

She made the statement during a press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanian in Brussels, APA reports.

Mogherini noted that they discussed the need to get a peaceful resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“We will continue to accompany the process with all our determination,” she added.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      