Mogherini: EU supports Minsk Group’s mediation efforts for Karabakh settlement

The European Union continues to fully support the mediation efforts and proposals of the OSCE Minks Group co-chairs towards the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said Thursday.

She made the statement during a press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanian in Brussels, APA reports.

Mogherini noted that they discussed the need to get a peaceful resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“We will continue to accompany the process with all our determination,” she added.

News.Az

