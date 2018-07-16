Mogherini: European Union has firm position on the territorial integrity and the sovereignty of our Eastern partners

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU states progress in working with all six countries participating in the “Eastern Partnership”, intends to provide further support, High Representative of

"We also had a point on the agenda on the Eastern Partnership, let me move to that. We will have a Ministerial Meeting with all the six of our Eastern partners on 15 October. Today was an important moment to take stock of our work after the Summit that took place here in November and to prepare the Ministerial. We see clear progress in our relations with all the six partners.

We had a good Summit with Ukraine just a week ago. We had a Partnership Council - the first ever Partnership Council - with Armenia at the end of June. I had the pleasure to meet the new Prime Minister [of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan] last week. With Azerbaijan, we initiated the Partnership Priorities also last week, with the Foreign Minister [of Azerbaijan, Elmar Mammadyarov] and myself. We see recent developments in Moldova actually as very worrying, while with Belarus there are some encouraging steps.

We are working very closely together with each of them to implement the decisions that were taken for developing 20 projects, concrete projects, 20 deliverables for 2020. And let me say also that I believe this is an important day to reconfirm something that was very strongly underlined by all Ministers today: the European Union's firm, consolidated position on the territorial integrity and the sovereignty of our Eastern partners," she noted before the beginning of the meeting of Council on Foreign Affairs of the EU.

News.Az



News.Az