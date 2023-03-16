Mohammed Bechari: UN, European Parliament need to adopt documents and laws to ensure effective fight against Islamophobia

+ ↺ − 16 px

To effectively combat Islamophobia, it is necessary to secure the adoption of laws and documents in both the United Nations and the European Parliament," said Mohammed Bechari, Secretary General of the World Muslim Communities Council.

He made the remarks while speaking during panel discussions on the topic “The intersection of colonialism, new imperialism and Islamophobia: Historical and contemporary perspectives”, held as part of an international conference in Baku, News.Az reports.

Bechari noted that the mass media in the West have caused the creation of stereotypes about Islam and Muslims and, consequently, the creation of hatred against Islam.

“In order to strengthen the values of coexistence, to prevent hatred of religions and incitement to hatred in general, certain changes should be made in the legislation of Western countries. We should try to achieve this through our lobbies and fight the problem of Islamophobia together. In this case, we can achieve some positive progress in this matter,” he added.

An international conference themed "Islamophobia as a specific form of racism and discrimination: New global and transnational challenges" kicked off in Baku on Wednesday.

Co-organized by the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and the G20 Interfaith Forum, the main purpose of the conference is to create an academic discussion platform on alarming trends targeting Muslims and Muslim-populated countries at international and national levels.

The conference, which brought together scientists, experts of international organizations, religious figures and representatives of non-governmental organizations from a number of countries, will feature discussions on different approaches in the fight against Islamophobia, manifestation of Islamophobia in some European countries and Islamophobia in the international media.

News.Az