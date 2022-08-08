Majority of tourists visited Azerbaijan from Russia over last month

Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency disclosed the number of tourists visiting the country last month, News.az reports.

193 416 foreigners visited Azerbaijan in July. This indicator is 131 percent more in comparison to the same period of the previous year. Thus, 83 656 foreign tourists visited the country in July last year.

In January-July of this year, 832 186 foreigners visited the country.

Most tourists came from Russia (60.2 thousand), Saudi Arabia (26.9 thousand), Turkey (22.6 thousand), Iran (13.5 thousand) and Pakistan (7.3 thousand).

