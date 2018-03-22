Moldova and Azerbaijan to launch new cooperation programs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The expansion of the Moldovan-Azerbaijani relations by launching new programs of bilateral cooperation was discussed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova Tudor Ulyanovski and the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Moldova Gudsi Osmanov.

Assessing the current state of bilateral relations, the interlocutors praised their positive dynamics through the implementation of a number of joint projects in various fields, in particular, political, economic, cultural, educational, etc., agreeing on the organization of joint activities to promote the strengthening of Moldovan-Azerbaijani cooperation this year. Minister Tudor Ulyanovski noted that Moldova is interested in expanding bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan in all areas.

In this regard, Ambassador Gudsi Osmanov invited the Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs to pay a working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan this year, which, according to the diplomat, will contribute to the intensification of the political dialogue between the two countries, the launch of new investment projects with the participation of Moldovan and Azerbaijani companies, and others.

News.Az

