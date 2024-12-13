Moldova declares state of emergency over expected Russian gas supply cutoff

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moldova's parliament approved a nationwide 60-day state of emergency starting December 16, in response to fears that Russian gas supplies will be cut off on January 1.

Fifty-six members in the 101-seat chamber backed the measure in the vote just after midnight following Prime Minister Dorin Recean's call for approval to ensure Moldova's separatist Transdniestria region secured the gas it needed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. It was a vote, he said, to end "gas blackmail" from Moscow.Declaring a state of emergency allows the government to respond rapidly and curb energy exports.Moldova receives Russian natural gas via Ukraine, which has said it will not extend its transit contract with Russian gas giant Gazprom.The contract expires on Dec. 31.

