Moldova expresses intention to support Azerbaijan in demining operations

Moldova intends to support Azerbaijan in demining operations, Azerbaijan’s Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Wednesday.

Landmines pose the biggest threat to the ongoing restoration work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, Minister Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Moldovan counterpart Nicu Popescu in Bkau, a News.Az correspondent reported from the site.

"I informed my esteemed colleague about this, and he expressed his desire to support Azerbaijan in this direction," the top diplomat added.

News.Az