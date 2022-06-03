Moldova in talks with Western partners for arms supplies – PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moldovan authorities are holding talks with their Western partners about lethal weapons supplies to the country, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said on Moldova 1 public television, News.Az reports.

She noted that Moldova has appealed to its Western partners in order to receive weapons to ensure border security.

“Of course, we are discussing other types of support with EU countries. So far, these are preliminary discussions. We decide whether we need lethal weapons,” Gavrilitsa added.

News.Az