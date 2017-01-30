Moldova ready to raise Khojaly genocide with Azerbaijan in int’l organizations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moldova stands ready to bring up the Khojaly genocide with Azerbaijan before international organizations, Moldovan lawmaker, Vice-President of the parliamentary Commission for foreign policy and European integration Sergiu Stati, told APA on Monday.



He noted that Moldova supports the steps taken by the Azerbaijani president to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, sharing the pain and tragedies suffered by Azerbaijan.



“We support the OSCE Minsk Group’s work provided it should be more active,” he added.



Stati refused to comment on whether a document regarding the Khojaly genocide will be discussed in the Moldovan parliament, noting that his country supports Azerbaijan’s efforts in this direction and will continue its support within various international organizations.



“No matter what, Azerbaijanis have experienced the Khojaly genocide. It is important to give a legal assessment to the Khojaly tragedy in order to prevent its recurrence,” the lawmaker said, noting that Moldova is ready to raise this issue with Azerbaijan in international organizations.



Pointing to high-level inter-parliamentary relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova, Stati said that the two countries also enjoy close cooperation within PACE, GUAM PA and OSCE PA. “Friendship groups operate within the parliaments of both countries.”



The lawmaker praised the active involvement of Azerbaijanis in socio-economic life of Moldova.



“Azerbaijanis take an active part in our country’s socio-economic life. Unfortunately, in the Moldovan parliament there is no MP of Azerbaijani origin, but in our country here are many Azerbaijanis worthy of it, and we would be pleased if they want to be elected,” Stati added.

News.Az

