Moldova recalls ambassador to Azerbaijan

The government of Moldova has passed a decision to recall its ambassadors to three countries.

According to the local media, Moldova will recall its ambassadors Gheorghe Leucă, Dumitru Sokolan and Inga Ionesii to Azerbaijan, Portugal and Estonia respectively.

Leucă and Sokolan will reportedly serve as state secretaries of Moldova’s Foreign Ministry.

