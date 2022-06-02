Moldova sees Azerbaijan as its main partner in diversification of energy supplies

Azerbaijan is Moldova’s main partner in terms of diversifying energy supplies, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development Andrei Spînu said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at the Baku Energy Forum, the Moldova minister noted that Azerbaijan has great potential for both traditional and renewable energy sources.

Spînu pointed out that gas prices in Moldova have increased fivefold over the past six months. “This has a serious impact on countries such as Serbia and Moldova, which do not have energy sources,” he added.

The two-day Baku Energy Forum, organized as part of the Baku Energy Week, will focus on global energy prospects, financing the transition to green Energy, gas supplies, a map of exploration, production opportunities in the Caspian region and a number of other topical issues.

More than 400 delegates from 20 countries of the world are taking part in the forum. The forum program includes 25 topics from 50 speakers. The plenary session was devoted to energy in transition: new opportunities and challenges in a changing world.

News.Az