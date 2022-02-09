Moldova thanks Azerbaijan for assistance during COVID-19 pandemic

Moldova is grateful to Azerbaijan for the provision of assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicu Popescu said on Wednesday.

Popescu made the remarks at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, a News.Az correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that Azerbaijan and Moldova always support each other.

"The two countries have established fruitful cooperation in the humanitarian sphere," Popescu added.

News.Az