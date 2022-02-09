Moldova thanks Azerbaijan for assistance during COVID-19 pandemic
- 09 Feb 2022 11:19
- 10 Jul 2024 17:45
- 170343
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/moldova-thanks-azerbaijan-for-assistance-during-covid-19-pandemic Copied
Moldova is grateful to Azerbaijan for the provision of assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicu Popescu said on Wednesday.
Popescu made the remarks at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, a News.Az correspondent reports from the event.
He noted that Azerbaijan and Moldova always support each other.
"The two countries have established fruitful cooperation in the humanitarian sphere," Popescu added.