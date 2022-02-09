Yandex metrika counter

Moldova thanks Azerbaijan for assistance during COVID-19 pandemic

  • Politics
  • Share
Moldova thanks Azerbaijan for assistance during COVID-19 pandemic

Moldova is grateful to Azerbaijan for the provision of assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicu Popescu said on Wednesday.

Popescu made the remarks at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, a News.Az correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that Azerbaijan and Moldova always support each other.

"The two countries have established fruitful cooperation in the humanitarian sphere," Popescu added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      