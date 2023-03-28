Moldova to soon start EU accession procedure - Charles Michel

+ ↺ − 16 px

The issue of the start of talks on the accession of Moldova to the European Union will be considered soon, European Council President Charles Michel said at a press conference on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Moldova has already made considerable efforts. And it is important to continue implementing the nine steps in the opinion of the European Commission," the top official stressed. He revealed that he had discussed with the country’s president Maia Sandu "in depth those questions, particularly the comprehensive reform of the judiciary, the fight against corruption, and the de-politicisation of state institutions."

"Moldova can count on the full support of the European Union and on your path towards our EU family," he stressed.

European Council President Charles Michel also said that he had discussed the preparations for the summit of the European Political Community on June 1.

According to him, this summit will be "an important political moment to bring together countries that support stability and security on our continent".

