Moldovan delegation addresses appeal to PACE regarding Azerbaijan

The Moldovan delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has addressed a letter to the Organization, News.Az reports.

In its letter, the Moldovan delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) appealed to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan to work together in order to bridge the gap emerged following the decision that was taken during the January 2024 part-session of PACE.

The document underscored that Azerbaijan, like most member states, through its delegation to PACE has contributed to the upholding and promotion of the core values and principles of the Council of Europe, and stressed the importance of addressing all the challenges through an interparliamentary dialogue within the PACE at a time when there is significant threat to the peace and security of the whole of Europe.

The letter also emphasized that inability of the delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan to participate in the work of PACE brings no long-term benefit to either PACE, or the member states of the organization.

