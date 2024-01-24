Moldovan delegation to observe snap presidential election in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

An observation mission from Moldova`s Central Electoral Commission will arrive in Azerbaijan to monitor the upcoming snap presidential election scheduled for February 7, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

The Moldovan delegation, led by President of the Central Electoral Commission Angelica Caraman, will consist of MPs Sergiu Lazar and Natalia Arvat.

Following the election, the observation mission will prepare a report on the results.

