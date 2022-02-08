Moldovan foreign minister arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moldova’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicu Popescu is on a visit to Baku at the invitation of his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, News.Az reports citing the Moldovan ministry.

The trip will last from February 8 to 10.

The purpose of the visit is to strengthen Azerbaijani-Moldovan cooperation, especially in the context of the strategic importance of the Southern Gas Corridor in trade, economic, investment, and energy spheres.

During the visit, the Moldovan minister is expected to meet with the country's leadership and other officials.

The Azerbaijani and Moldovan foreign ministers are also scheduled to hold a joint press conference on Wednesday.

News.Az