Moldovan media hail Azerbaijan’s growing reputation on global scale

Moldovan media published analytical articles in Russian and Romanian, highlighting Azerbaijan’s growing reputation following Armenia’s recent military provocations, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Moldova told News.Az.

The articles published by the Moldovan Politik and Tribuna news portals describe Azerbaijan’s invitation to the summit of a prestigious organization such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as an indicator of the country’s reputation on both regional and global scales.

The articles also note that Armenia does not attach importance to SCO as a dialogue partner. It is stressed that the arrival of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi in Yerevan immediately after Armenia’s latest provocations on the border with Azerbaijan, as well as on the eve of the SCO summit, will not be welcomed by the organization’s member states.

Moreover, the Moldovan Noi news portal covered the meeting held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on the initiative and with the participation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 19.

News.Az