Moldovan media widely covers Azerbaijani Deputy FM’s press statements

Moldovan media outlets, including leading TV8 and JURNALTV channels, widely covered the news about the key elements of the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process. The Moldovan media outlets, referring to the statements of Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, state that Azerbaijan remains committed to the peace agenda.

“As you know, the first meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers on peace issues took place in Geneva early this month. During this meeting, the Azerbaijani side presented the key elements of the peace process to the Armenian side. We are currently awaiting an initial response from Armenia on these key elements,” the Moldovan media outlets cited Deputy FM Elnur Mammadov as saying.

Mammadov’s statements about the planned meeting of the Commission on border delimitation in November were also highlighted.

