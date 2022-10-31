Moldovan media widely covers Azerbaijani parliament speaker’s speech at IPA CIS Council`s meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moldovan media outlets covered in the Romanian and Russian languages the speech made by Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova at the 54th meeting of the Council of the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Moldova told News.Az.

Noi, Timpul and DosarMedia, the Moldovan news portals, highlighted the rapidly ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The Moldovan media stated that the landmines planted by Armenia remain a major obstacle to the restoration work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories. It was noted that more than 260 Azerbaijani citizens have been killed or injured in landmine explosions since the end of the Second Karabakh War.

The news portals also emphasized that Azerbaijan has already submitted five internationally recognized principles to Armenia for a peace treaty.

The Moldovan media outlets added that if Armenia shows political will, the peace process will not be delayed, and effective steps will be taken to sign a peace treaty.

