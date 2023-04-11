Moldovan MP thanks Azerbaijan for support

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Last winter was very difficult for us, we had problems with heating system. We thank Azerbaijan for its support to Moldova in solving this problem,” said Chairman of the Moldovan Parliamentary Commission for Social Protection, Health and Family Dan Perchun as he met with Chairman of the Labor and Social Policy Committee of the Milli Majlis Musa Guliyev, News.Az reports.

Dan Perchun emphasized the importance of expanding relations and social cooperation between Moldova and Azerbaijan.

Speaking about the current crisis and problems, the Moldovan MP touched upon accomplishments achieved to reduce Moldova's dependence on other countries.

Emphasizing that digitization is one of the priority issues, the Moldovan parliamentarian said: "We think that Azerbaijan will not spare efforts in this matter."

News.Az