Moldovan parliament speaker heads to liberated Azerbaijani cities

A delegation led by Speaker of Moldovan Parliament Igor Grosu has today kicked off a visit to Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli and Shusha cities liberated from the Armenian occupation, News.Az reports.

During the trip, the delegation members will visit a number of historical sites located in Shusha, including the walls of the Shusha Fortress, the Jidir Duzu, as well as the House-Museum of Bulbul.

The visitors will also familiarize themselves with the restoration works carried out in the city.


