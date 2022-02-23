Moldovan parliament speaker heads to liberated Azerbaijani cities
A delegation led by Speaker of Moldovan Parliament Igor Grosu has today kicked off a visit to Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli and Shusha cities liberated from the Armenian occupation, News.Az reports.
During the trip, the delegation members will visit a number of historical sites located in Shusha, including the walls of the Shusha Fortress, the Jidir Duzu, as well as the House-Museum of Bulbul.
The visitors will also familiarize themselves with the restoration works carried out in the city.