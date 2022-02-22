Yandex metrika counter

Moldovan parliament speaker pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani heroes

  • Politics
  • Share
Moldovan parliament speaker pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani heroes

A delegation led by the Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament Igor Grosu has today visited Alley of Honors to lay flowers and a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of the modern, independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

They also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The delegation then visited the Alley of Martyrs to pay tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, and put flowers at their graves. On behalf of the delegation, Speaker Igor Grosu laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The Moldovan delegation enjoyed the panoramic view of Baku, as they were informed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works in the capital of Azerbaijan.

News about - Moldovan parliament speaker pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani heroes

News about - Moldovan parliament speaker pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani heroes


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      