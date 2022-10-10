Moldovan PM pays respect to Azerbaijani heroes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of Moldova Natalia Gavrilita, who is on an official visit to Baku, has today visited the Alley of Martyrs to pay tribute to Azerbaijani heroes, who died for the country’s independence and territorial integrity and put flowers at their graves, News.Az reports.

She also laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

Natalia Gavrilita then enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku, as she was informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs, as well as landscaping work carried out in the city.

News.Az