Moldovan president arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

President of Moldova Igor Dodon has arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit, Moldova’s Embassy in Baku told APA on Wednesday.

The Moldovan leader is accompanied by Chairman of the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova Zinaida Greceanii, Gagauzia Bashkan Irina Vlah and other officials.

During the visit, Igor Dodon will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister Artur Rasizade, Parliament Speaker Ogtay Asadov and hold several other meetings.

The visit will end on June 23. 

