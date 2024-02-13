Moldovan president congratulates Azerbaijani leader on election victory

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 13, President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

Maia Sandu congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election and wished him success in his endeavors for the development of the country.

The head of state thanked Maia Sandu for her attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, the sides hailed the development of bilateral relations between the two countries and exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation.

News.Az