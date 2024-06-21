Moldovan president signs decree on launching EU accession talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has signed a decree on launching talks on the country’s accession to the European Union which is due to commence in Luxembourg on June 25, News.Az reports.

"Today I signed a decree on the start of negotiations on Moldova's accession to the European Union. Moldova has implemented all the recommendations of the European Commission," Sandu wrote on Facebook following a meeting of the National Commission for European Integration.She noted that the negotiations on the accession will start on June 25 at the first Moldova-EU intergovernmental conference, two years after Chisinau received candidate status.Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Kristina Gerasimov has been appointed chief negotiator from Moldova, she said.Sandu said she expects Moldova to become a EU member state by 2030. "Thousands of people in government institutions are behind these efforts to modernize the country, and the work of each of them has a decisive impact on achieving our country's goal of preparing Moldova for EU membership by 2030."Integration into the EU is "the only way of development (for Moldova), thanks to which peace, prosperity and a better life for all citizens will be ensured," Sandu emphasized.In early June, the European Commission recommended starting negotiations on Moldova and Ukraine's accession to the 27-member bloc.

News.Az