Moldovan president to visit Azerbaijan

President of Moldova Igor Dodon will visit Baku, Azerbaijan, in March, Trend reports.

Dodon will take part in the 7th Global Baku Forum on March 14-16, to be organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The Moldovan president also attended the 6th Global Baku Forum last year together with his spouse.

Moldova is one of the closest partners of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center. Last year, as part of the visit of the center’s delegation to Moldova, President Igor Dodon during the meeting with secretary general of the center discussed issues related to the expansion of the organization’s activities in Moldova and the implementation of joint projects.

Meanwhile, 450 guests from more than 70 countries are expected to attend the 7th Global Baku Forum. The theme of the forum this year will be "New Global Foreign Policy".

