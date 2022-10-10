Moldovan prime minister arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Moldovan prime minister at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita was welcomed by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Moldova Gudsi Osmanov and other officials.

News.Az