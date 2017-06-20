Monarchy in Georgia will create problems - Vakhtang Khmaladze

+ ↺ − 16 px

"This will lead to disputes over who should rule the country."

During the Sunday service All-Georgia Catholicos-Patriarch Ilia II urged citizens to think about the fact that Georgia is one of the oldest monarchies in the world, and this state system brings peace to the country. Deputies from the majority respected the position of the spiritual leader, noting that nothing could be ruled out in the future.

"As far as I know the attitude of our citizens towards this issue, I think that the majority opposes it" There were public opinion polls in previous years, and the attitude was negative," Said Khmaladze in an interview with Sputnik Georgia.

To date, Georgia is a semi-parliamentary republic. Constitutional monarchy implies a government in which the power of the monarch is limited, and he does not have supreme powers in the sphere of state power.

