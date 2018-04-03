Money supply in Azerbaijan grows by AZN 927.8 mln

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has unveiled volume of money supply as of 1 April, abc.az reports.

The CBA reports that money supply by 1 April reached AZN 9.47 bn against AZN 9.18 bn by 1 March, AZN 8.76 bn by 1 February and AZN 8.543 bn by 1 January of the year.

Thus, money supply increased by 3.16% or AZN 290.4 million by 1 March and by 10.86% or AZN 927.8 million by the beginning of 2018.

