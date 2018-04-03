Yandex metrika counter

Money supply in Azerbaijan grows by AZN 927.8 mln

  • Economics
  • Share
Money supply in Azerbaijan grows by AZN 927.8 mln

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has unveiled volume of money supply as of 1 April, abc.az reports.

The CBA reports that money supply by 1 April reached AZN 9.47 bn against AZN 9.18 bn by 1 March, AZN 8.76 bn by 1 February and AZN 8.543 bn by 1 January of the year.

Thus, money supply increased by 3.16% or AZN 290.4 million by 1 March and by 10.86% or AZN 927.8 million by the beginning of 2018.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      