Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit

President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga has arrived in Azerbaijan for a working visit.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Mongolian President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga was welcomed by Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov and other officials.

News.az

News.Az