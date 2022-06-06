Mongolian President: "Our cooperation with Azerbaijan is expanding efficiently"

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the national day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

The congratulatory letter reads: "

On the occasion of the national day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to extend my sincere greetings to you and the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

It’s a pleasure to note that our two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, and the friendly relations and cooperation are expanding efficiently.

Furthermore, I would like to reaffirm our commitment to working closely in enriching the relations between our two countries with economic content and I have no doubt that Your Excellency will pay a visit to Mongolia at the time of your convenience.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you, Your Excellency Mr. President, a good health and well-being, and prosperity to the friendly people of Azerbaijan."

News.Az