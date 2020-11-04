Monitoring Group prepares report on Armenia’s shelling of Azerbaijani civilians

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Monitoring Group of Azerbaijani Human Rights Organizations has prepared a report on the shelling of the Azerbaijani civilians by the Armenian Armed Forces during the Patriotic War for the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Trend reports.

Following the report, the Armenian side mainly attacked the houses of Azerbaijani civilians at night.

The Armenian side mainly fires at the Azerbaijani settlements, located far from the front line, from the R-17 Elbrus (SKAD) missile systems and 9K58 SMERCH (BM-30) multiple rocket launchers.

These weapons are prohibited from being used in densely populated areas.

News.Az