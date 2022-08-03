Monkeypox caseload in Germany tops 2,700

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 2,724 cases of the monkeypox infection have been detected in Germany so far, News.Az reports citing the Robert Koch Institute.

Recently, two people aged 15 and 17 tested positive for the monkeypox virus in Stuttgart and Erfurt.

Local authorities have so far provided information on 2,724 cases of monkeypox to the Robert Koch Institute, of which only 5 were women.

The general health condition of most of those infected with the virus is normal.

The World Health Organization declared the monkeypox epidemic a public health emergency on July 23.

News.Az